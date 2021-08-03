Sheffield Wednesday have ‘looked at’ Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove previously, says Alan Nixon, and now the Owls could make a return for the Englishman this summer.

Cosgrove, 24, joined Birmingham City from Aberdeen in January. The Blues paid a seven-figure sum for the striker who was brought in by Aitor Karanka, but Cosgrove would fail to impress under Lee Bowyer.

He managed 12 Championship outings in the second half of last season and has since been tipped to leave St Andrew’s on loan this summer, with the likes of Ipswich Town having been strongly linked.

After Nixon’s tweet yesterday which said both Wednesday and their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United had previously looked into a deal for Cosgrove, Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson has offered some confirmation on that front.

He wrote:

“Sources say the Owls explored the possibility of signing Cosgrove in the January transfer window before he left Aberdeen to move to St Andrew’s.”

Adding:

“Yorkshire Live understands Cosgrove is on Wednesday’s shortlist of striker targets. It is thought Moore is weighing up his options as he seeks to increase their firepower in the club’s attempts to mount a serious promotion push.”

Moore’s striker search

The Owls have so far brought in eight new faces this summer. Moore’s attack has been bolstered by the arrivals of Olamide Shodipo and Theo Corbeanu on loan but Sheffield Wednesday were dealt a huge blow last week when it was revealed that Josh Windass will miss the start of the new season with a hamstring injury.

Time is running out for Wednesday to bring in a short-term replacement for Windass. Cosgrove though looks like he’d be a solid addition to the side and for the player, a loan move to League One could be the ideal next step to get him into Bowyer’s Birmingham City plans come next summer.