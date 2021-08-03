Eastleigh have completed the signing of ex-Blackpool man Harry Pritchard following his departure from Bradford City.

Eastleigh have boosted their squad by bringing in the midfielder for the upcoming season, as announced by their official club website.

Pritchard, who is 28-years-old, was released by Bradford at the end of the last campaign.

He is now back in the game and has secured himself a National League move.

New move

Pritchard has said: “I’ve played against Eastleigh many times during my time at Maidenhead – I’ve played against the gaffer as well.

“It helps that I’ve had that little bit more experience since then, it’s good to be back at this level and I hope I can kick off with a good start to the season.”

He spent the past two seasons on the books at Bradford and scored seven goals in 44 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

Career to date

The Buckinghamshire-born man started his career in non-league before getting his break at Maidenhead United.

He spent six years with the Magpies and went on to play 236 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with 45 goals along the way.

Pritchard cut ties with Maidenhead in 2018 when Blackpool came calling and he moved into the Football League for the first time.

He managed six goals in 47 matches in his debut season at Bloomfield Road whilst they were in League One and played three times in the campaign after before Bradford swooped in.