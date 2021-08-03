Watford will not be pursuing their interest in Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Armstrong, 24, has been closely linked with a move away from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

The Englishman scored 28 goals in 40 Championship appearances last season and has since been linked with a host of top flight clubs, with the likes of Watford and Southampton seemingly the most keen.

But a fresh report from Lancashire Telegraph explains that Watford won’t be furthering their interest in Armstrong, who was on a ‘long list’ of striking options for Hornets boss Xisco Munoz.

For Rovers, this presents a sticky situation. Armstrong is now in the final year of his Blackburn contract and as time goes by, his transfer value will start to plummet as teams bank on a free signing next summer.

Newcastle United blow

As much as it’s a blow for Rovers, it’s also a setback for Newcastle United – the Magpies have a 40% sell-on clause in Armstrong’s Blackburn deal after selling them the striker back in 2018.

With teams seemingly losing interest in Armstrong as the start of the season dawns upon us, the situation seems to have no positives for anyone involved at all – Blackburn could lose their star player for nothing next summer, Newcastle might not see any of that sell-on cash and Armstrong could miss out on his Premier League move.

What will come of his situation in the next couple of weeks really is anyone’s guess but for the time being, he’s gearing up for Rovers’ opener v Swansea City this weekend.