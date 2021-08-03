Bromley have signed Louis Dennis following his departure from Leyton Orient.

Bromley have brought the attacker back to Hayes Lane, as announced by their official club website.

Dennis, who is 28-years-old, was a free agent after being released by Leyton Orient at the end of last season.

He has now found a home for the next campaign and has returned to the National League.

He’s back

Bromley boss, Andy Woodman, has said: “I’m really chuffed to get Louis in the building. He has the bit between his teeth which is great, and he has an affinity with the football club.

“But that was yesterday, and we’re here with Louis Dennis today. I think he has unfinished business not only here but in his career, where he’s been unfortunate really in the sense that he’s had a couple of good moves which haven’t worked out.”

Dennis played for Bromley from 2014 to 2018 and scored 47 goals in 156 appearances in all competitions.

Career to date

Dennis spent time in the academy at Watford before going to Dagenham and Redbridge as a youngster.

He went on to play nine times for the Daggers and had loan spells at Welling United, Grays Athletic, Canvey Island and Hayes and Yeading United before his move to Bromley.

Portsmouth snapped him up after his impressive four years with the Ravens but he only spent a single season at Fratton Park before his switch to Leyton Orient.

Dennis has spent the past two years with the O’s and managed five goals in 47 games altogether.

