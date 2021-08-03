Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of Darnell Johnson following his departure from Leicester City.

Fleetwood Town have brought the defender in on a two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Johnson, who is 22-years-old, was a free agent after being released by Leicester at the end of last season.

He had a trial at fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers last month, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Read: Doncaster Rovers take former Derby County man on trial

However, the Yorkshire side decided not to offer him a contract and Fleetwood have now swooped in.

Happy to get it done

Johnson has told their website: “I feel very happy with the move – I’m delighted to get this opportunity and just want to come in now and hit the ground running.

“The lads have been great, it’s a very tight group. Everyone’s around the same age and are good characters in the changing room so I feel like I’m going to enjoy my time here.”

He spent the last campaign on loan in the third tier at Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

Career so far

Johnson has spent his whole career to date on the books at Leicester.

He never made a senior appearances for the Foxes and was loaned out for the first time to Hibernian during the 2018/19 season.

The ex-England youth international joined Wigan last September on a short-term loan and made 11 appearances for the Latics.

Read: Championship man emerges on radar of Doncaster Rovers

He then returned to Leicester in January and moved to Wimbledon for the remainder of the season.

Johnson helped Mark Robinson’s side survive and has now been handed a move by Fleetwood.