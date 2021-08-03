Nottingham Forest are ‘understood to be interested’ in Reading’s Tom Holmes, as per a report from Nottinghamshire Live.

Holmes, 21, starred for Reading in the Championship last season. The Royals were dark horses under new manager Veljko Paunovic but would eventually miss out on a play-off spot, finishing in 7th-place.

But Holmes, a centre-back by trade, would go on to feature 39 times in the Championship in what was certainly his breakthrough campaign in Berkshire.

The Englishman can also feature at right-back – where he was deployed by Paunovic for much of the last campaign – and now Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest are said to be interested.

It comes after Forest were linked with Royals midfielder Josh Laurent yesterday, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon saying that Forest have a ‘big interest’ in the Englishman who only signed for Reading last summer.

Forest. Big interest in Josh Laurent at Reading. Midfield machine. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2021

Reports from The Athletic yesterday suggested that Forest have already had a bid rejected from Reading for Laurent, with the bid said to have been a ‘seven-figure’ one.

But now with Holmes coming onto Forest’s transfer radar and so close to the news of Laurent breaking, it could indicate that a potential double-swoop is in the offing.

A Royal transfer blow

For Reading, the loss of Laurent is one thing but the potential loss of Holmes as well, and both to a Championship rival, would be a huge blow to them.

There’s less than a week to go until the start of the new season as well and so it makes the links all the more damning from a Reading perspective. But for Forest fans, they might finally seem some meaningful movement in the transfer market.

Dane’s the way

Forest’s new CEO Dane Murphy looks to be really altering the club’s transfer philosophy. Before, Forest tended to recruit these obscure and often ageing players from abroad but now, links to Laurent and Holmes show the quick changes that the former Barnsley chief is making.

If Hughton can welcome those two names to the City Ground before the end of the transfer window this month, it’ll be a good couple of acquisitions.