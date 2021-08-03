Wigan Athletic are poised to sign Jordan Jones on loan from Rangers, according to journalist Will Unwin on Twitter (see tweet below).

Jordan Jones will join Wigan on loan from Rangers, I am told. — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) August 2, 2021

Wigan Athletic are expected to carry on their recruitment drive by landing the Northern Ireland international.

Jones, who is 26-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan in League One at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been linked with another move for him this summer along with Ipswich Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Read: Doncaster Rovers continue to cast eye over player released by Wigan Athletic

However, it appears the Latics are poised to win the race for his signature.

Down the pecking order

Jones has fallen out-of-favour at Rangers and was given the green light to leave on loan during the last January transfer window.

He rocked up at the Stadium of Light and helped Lee Johnson’s side get into the Play-Offs after scoring three goals in 16 games.

However, they lost over two legs to Lincoln City.

Career so far

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks there but only made one appearance for their first-team.

Read: Wigan Athletic-linked midfielder on radar of Sheffield United

Instead, he was loaned out to Hartlepool United and Cambridge United to get some experience under his belt before moving to Scotland on a permanent basis to sign for Kilmarnock.

Jones caught the eye during his time with Killie and scored 11 goals in 118 games to earn a move to Rangers in 2019.

However, he has struggled to make an impact at Ibrox and is now poised to move out on loan again to Wigan.