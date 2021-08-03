Former Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst is currently training with Portsmouth, reports Leicester Mercury.

Hirst, 22, is a product of the Sheffield Wednesday youth academy.

The Englishman progressed through the youth ranks at the club, making his league debut in the 2016/17 season aged 18.

He left for Belgian outfit Leuven in 2018 but after one season he’d be returning to England with Leicester City. With the Foxes, he again proved prolific in the development side and would be handed his Premier League debut during the 2019/20 campaign, before being sent out on loan to Rotherham United last time round.

In 31 Championship outings though, Hirst failed to score or even assist a goal. Now, Leicester Mercury reports that the striker – son of former former Sheffield Wednesday legend David Hirst – is training with Pompey ahead of a potential loan move to the south coast.

Millers misfortune

Rotherham United were relegated from the Championship last season. The Millers struggled to keep pace, especially so towards the end of the campaign where they found themselves with an even heavier fixture list owing to several postponed games throughout the mid-section of the season.

Hirst was largely deployed as a substitute. The bulk of his outings were off the bench and so he found it difficult to ever really have an impact for Paul Warne’s side, but with a more attacking team in Portsmouth and under a boss in Danny Cowley who’s famed for his work with younger players, Hirst could finally realise his potential.

He’s had it all along but has endured a tough career path to date. Portsmouth will be looking to challenge next time round and if Cowley can get Hirst firing, it’ll greatly bolster his side’s promotion credentials.