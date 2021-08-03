Eastleigh have signed Jake Hesketh following his trial at Portsmouth last month.

Eastleigh have swooped in to sign the attacking midfielder on a permanent basis, as announced by their official club website.

Hesketh, who is 25-years-old, was a free agent after being released by Southampton at the end of last season.

Portsmouth took a look at him during pre-season but decided not to offer him a deal, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Read: Free agent who Portsmouth looked at joins Burton Albion

Exciting signing

National League side Eastleigh have now swooped in.

Their boss, Ben Strevens, has said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jake to the club, after we made contact with him and spoke to him around the club the interest was there from both sides which was great to see.

“He’ll bring some more quality to our midfield and I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”

Career to date

Hesketh was born in Stockport but his family moved down south when he was a youngster.

He joined Southampton at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks of the Hampshire side.

The midfielder was handed his debut in a Premier League fixture against Manchester United in 2014 and went on to play four times for the Saints’ altogether, chipping in with a single goal.

Hesketh spent time away on loan at Burton Albion, MK Dons, Lincoln City and most recently Crawley Town to gain experience.

Read: Portsmouth stance on player released by Barnsley revealed

He played 15 times for John Yems’ side in League Two last term before being released by Southampton.

Hesketh has now found a new permanent home with Eastleigh.