West Brom completed the free signing of former Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach yesterday.

Reach, 28, joined West Brom on a three-year deal yesterday.

He left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his contract this summer, after spending five seasons at Hillsborough and racking up more than 200 Championship appearances for the Owls.

Last time round he managed 44 league outings for Sheffield Wednesday as they finished rock-bottom of the Championship table, but the midfielder split opinion.

He scored five goals and grabbed three assists in the Championship last season but Owls fans grew tiresome of his inconsistent performances, and a lot of supporters have been left shocked by his move to West Brom.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about Reach’s move to The Hawthorns:

Absolute fraud. — Logan (@_loganchapman) August 2, 2021

I hope they didn't sign him for the goal he scored against them?? He hasn't done another one if them for 3 years. Done nothing since. Least skillful winger I've ever seen.

He's reet good at pointing though. 🤣🤣🤣 #WBA — Just Dave (@WawawDave) August 2, 2021

they'd be better signing a girl from the U-8 side as she'd offer more to a team. Total waste of space, no effort, fight and lives on the odd screamer. Glad we are shut of him and have players who want to put some effort in — Glenn Ashley (@GAimages) August 2, 2021

How would me know what a challenge looks like. Hasn't made one in years. — Andrew Reardon (@reardoa) August 2, 2021

Agent of the decade — Coops_1867 (@philcooper15) August 2, 2021

Awful player. Downed tools. Lacked any sort of bottle. Lived of the worldy goals for years. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) August 2, 2021