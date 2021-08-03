‘Agent of the decade’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans rip into ‘awful’ player after West Brom move confirmed
West Brom completed the free signing of former Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach yesterday.
Reach, 28, joined West Brom on a three-year deal yesterday.
He left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his contract this summer, after spending five seasons at Hillsborough and racking up more than 200 Championship appearances for the Owls.
Last time round he managed 44 league outings for Sheffield Wednesday as they finished rock-bottom of the Championship table, but the midfielder split opinion.
He scored five goals and grabbed three assists in the Championship last season but Owls fans grew tiresome of his inconsistent performances, and a lot of supporters have been left shocked by his move to West Brom.
See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about Reach’s move to The Hawthorns:
Absolute fraud.
— Logan (@_loganchapman) August 2, 2021
I hope they didn't sign him for the goal he scored against them?? He hasn't done another one if them for 3 years. Done nothing since. Least skillful winger I've ever seen.
He's reet good at pointing though. 🤣🤣🤣 #WBA
— Just Dave (@WawawDave) August 2, 2021
they'd be better signing a girl from the U-8 side as she'd offer more to a team. Total waste of space, no effort, fight and lives on the odd screamer. Glad we are shut of him and have players who want to put some effort in
— Glenn Ashley (@GAimages) August 2, 2021
How would me know what a challenge looks like. Hasn't made one in years.
— Andrew Reardon (@reardoa) August 2, 2021
Agent of the decade
— Coops_1867 (@philcooper15) August 2, 2021
Awful player. Downed tools. Lacked any sort of bottle. Lived of the worldy goals for years.
— SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) August 2, 2021
The words Adam Reach and challenge are two words you don’t normally see in the same sentence 😳
— Mark Crossley #FBPE (@mcrossley62) August 2, 2021