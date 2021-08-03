West Brom completed the free signing of former Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach yesterday.

Reach, 28, joined West Brom on a three-year deal yesterday.

He left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of his contract this summer, after spending five seasons at Hillsborough and racking up more than 200 Championship appearances for the Owls.

Last time round he managed 44 league outings for Sheffield Wednesday as they finished rock-bottom of the Championship table, but the midfielder split opinion.

He scored five goals and grabbed three assists in the Championship last season but Owls fans grew tiresome of his inconsistent performances, and a lot of supporters have been left shocked by his move to West Brom.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about Reach’s move to The Hawthorns: