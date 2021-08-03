Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison has been linked with a loan move to Sunderland this summer, but Alan Nixon now says that Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers are in the running too.

Jebbison, 18, made his Premier League debut for Sheffield United last season.

He featured in the Blades’ final four Premier League games of the season after their relegation was confirmed, scoring once on his full debut for the club in a 1-0 win against Everton.

Since, he’s been tipped for a loan move away from Bramall Lane and League One outfit Sunderland have been closely linked.

The Sun reporter Nixon says that the Black Cats are ‘still hopeful’ of a loan move for the striker but that they now face competition from their League One counterparts Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion: