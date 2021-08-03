Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Swansea City’s George Byers, as per Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore.

Byers, 25, has been closely linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday over the past week or so.

The Scottish midfielder spent last season on loan with Portsmouth in League One where he managed 14 league outings for Danny Cowley’s side.

After five seasons with Swansea City though, Byers now looks set to leave the club and make the permanent switch to Hillsborough – Mitchelmore tweeted yesterday:

George Byers is close to securing a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday. Trained with the Swans at Fairwood for the final time today. Deal has been in the pipeline for a while but couldn’t be ratified until arrival of new boss. Replacement wanted (needed!). #Swans #swfc — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) August 2, 2021

Swansea have brought in former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as manager. It came after Steve Cooper’s sudden exit last week but the Swans have acted fast to bring in an exciting manager in Martin.

For Sheffield Wednesday, their summer upheaval looks set to continue with Byers who’ll become the Owls’ 9th summer signing ahead of their League One campaign.

It’s been a brilliant summer so far for Darren Moore’s side who yesterday welcomed Theo Corbeanu on loan from Watford.

Midfield overhaul

Moore already had club captain Barry Bannan at his disposal in midfield and he still looks set to be a key player for the Owls next season.

This summer though, Moore has brought in a couple of fresh faces to help the likes of Bannan out in the middle, in Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Wing – the latter looks to be a particularly impressive signing.

Byers’ addition would give Moore even more depth in the central midfield position and he’ll also bring with him some quality Championship experience, having featured 56 times in the second-tier for the Swans.