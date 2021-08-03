West Brom’s Matheus Pereira has been in the headlines all summer and now, he remains so – but for the wrong reasons.

It began with Pereira being left out of West Brom’s pre-season friendlies as he looked to secure a move away. Baggies boss Valerien Ismael has been expecting his departure all summer and yesterday, he was quoted as saying Pereira is ‘not committed’ to the club.

Pereira is set to be left out of their season opener v Bournemouth on Friday night as the likes of West Ham continue to be linked, with Liverpool said to be in the running now as well.

The Brazilian then posted this message on his Twitter account:

But that message came minutes after this, more cryptic message from West Brom’s official Twitter account which stirred yet more controversy when Pereira’s message was posted:

So confused.

My heart's bruised.

Was I ever loved by you? 😅 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 2, 2021

Just what’s going on?

Who knows. Who knows what goes on behind closed doors at football clubs. Ismael is a stern manager and he’s shown very little mercy with Pereira, who’s not alone in his current predicament – Ismael also expects Sam Johnstone to leave this summer and he too won’t be featuring against Bournemouth.

We saw a similar situation with Emi Buendia at Norwich City last season but that never turned nasty. Instead, Daniel Farke gave Buendia a sort of ultimatum – help us out this season and we’ll let you go next summer – and now the Argentinian finds himself at Aston Villa.

The chances of us seeing Pereira in a Baggies shirt again seem to be dwindling by the day but both he and the club have to play the waiting game now, and if no club comes in for Pereira before the end of the month then it could make for a very awkward situation at The Hawthorns.