With Marcus Evans’ 14-year tenure at Portman Road coming to an end earlier this year, the summer transfer window has seen a drastic overhaul in both the coaching and playing staff at Ipswich Town.

The vast majority of Town supporters will be delighted with the players coming into Paul Cook’s side. A number of players bought in by previous managers Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert, remain at the club as we take a look at the three Ipswich Town players to watch out for as fans finally return to the stadiums (in full) for the 2021/2022 EFL season.

Armando Dobra

A product of the Town academy, Albanian attacker Armando Dobra can play centrally behind the centre forward or out wide on either flank. At the tender age of 20, Armando uses his low centre of gravity and his blistering pace to leave defenders behind.

Goals have been hard to come by for the young forward having failed to score a league goal in his senior career as of yet. But after an impressive pre-season, the upcoming campaign could be a turning point for the promising playmaker.



Lee Evans

After an injury ridden season for Wigan last term, midfielder Lee Evans has reunited with Cook at Portman Road after the two had previously worked together at Wigan.

Having turned down a new deal at the DW stadium and joining the blues on a free transfer, Ipswich may well have picked themselves up the bargain of the summer.



Vaclav Hladky

Making the step up from League Two, Vaclav Hladky is expected to start the season as Ipswich’s number one after Tomas Holy has seemingly fallen down the pecking order.

Named in the League Two team of the year last season, the 6”2 shot-stopper has been introduced to the Ipswich Town faithful in their pre-season friendlies against Millwall and Crystal Palace after a campaign that saw him win the League Two Golden Glove and keep an outstanding 22 clean sheets for Salford.