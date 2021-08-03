This season’s pre-season started rather positively, with victories against Rochdale and Sheffield Wednesday followed by a scoreless draw against Morecambe and a 4-0 hammering by the current Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Pres-season has allowed the players to adapt to the new playing style to more suit new head coach Markus Schopp’s more passing style of play, as opposed to the ‘vertical football’ played by previous head coach Valerian Ismael.

Cauley Woodrow

One player to watch for Barnsley this season would be newly-appointed skipper Cauley Woodrow. The Tykes’ top goal-scorer for the past two seasons looks to relish a new leadership role as captain, as a result of the departure of former captain Alex Mowatt to West Brom, and will look to inspire his team from the front in the hope to reach the Championship play-offs for a second consecutive season.

Liam Kitching

Another player to watch is the left-sided centre back Liam Kitching. A January signing from Forest Green Rovers, Kitching suffered an injury just weeks after signing meaning he only featured once all season; a short 8-minute cameo appearance in the last game of the season against champions Norwich. After majorly impressing in pre-season, this is now Kitching’s time to shine.

Josh Benson

A final player to watch is new summer signing Josh Benson. The recent summer signing from Burnley will boost options in the Reds’ midfield, following the departure of Mowatt. Benson’s upbringing at first Arsenal and then Burnley will give him ounces of footballing knowledge, which Schopp will hope to implement whilst playing.

The set-piece specialist will bring more youthful energy to the centre of the Barnsley midfield and will most likely play alongside a left-footed player in either Callum Styles or Romal Palmer – both of whom will aim to form a formidable partnership with Benson.