It is fair to say that pre-season has not been the smoothest, nor the best in terms of results for Preston North End.

A fixture cancellation against Manchester United and two games being forced to be played behind closed doors slightly hindered the Lilywhites’ preparations for what is a vital upcoming season.

Although results in pre-season are not the main priority, the performance of the Preston squad has not been the greatest.

In terms of aims for next season, of course Preston will have ambitions of pushing for a play-off spot as they have done for the last 5 years, but this upcoming season is a very different season as there is a lot of change going on in the club and it is very much a transitional period for the Lilywhites.

Here’s three Preston North End players to watch out for in the new season:

Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson’s inclusion in this list is quite unsurprising as he is one of the better attacking midfielders in the Championship today. However, last season Johnson struggled to find the consistency which he did in the 2019/20 season where he had a fantastic campaign netting 12 goals and grabbing seven assists.

If Johnson can regain his form and consistency which he showed two seasons ago, he will undoubtedly be a key player this season in a Preston side which is currently massively lacking in creativity.

Emil Riis

Emil Riis had a very strange season last year for Preston – although he only managed to score two goals in 38 matches, he was constantly showing glimpses of being a top-quality striker who just lacks the composure in front of goal.

A forward who can score 10-15 goals per season has been a huge priority for Preston since Jordan Hugill left the club to join West Ham United in 2018, and Callum Robinson left in 2019 to join Sheffield United.

If given the service and game-time to do so, Riis could potentially be the double-figure hitting striker which Preston have needed for the last two to three seasons.

Lewis Leigh

Lewis Leigh is a player who has caught the eye of a lot of Preston fans in pre-season as he has regularly featured and impressed in several games.

Leigh is a midfield player who has the ability to play further forward as a number 10 or slightly further back in the centre of midfield.

In a Preston team which is lacking creativity going forward, Leigh could be a handy option to have if ever needed in the middle of the park.

It was reported several days ago by Football London that Leigh has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs this summer – the clubs who are reportedly interested in the Preston youngster are Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Arsenal.

This will undoubtedly encourage Preston to offer Leigh a professional deal as he is yet to be signed for the club as a pro.