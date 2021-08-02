Sheffield United have taken Harris O’Connor on trial following his departure from Rangers.

Sheffield United are casting an eye over the young defender, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 2.8.21, 18.33).

O’Connor, who is 19-years-old, is currently a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of last season.

The Daily Record say he is also a target for Stoke City and has spent time on trial with Premier League side Burnley this summer.

Sheffield United are now looking at him and are considering him for their Under-23s side for next season.

O’Connor has risen up through the academy at Rangers but left the Glasgow side when his contract expired at the end of June.

He spent time away from Ibrox on loan at Brechin City last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The centre-back ended up playing 12 times for the Highland League outfit.

He is now weighing up his next move in the game and is being evaluated by Sheffield United development squad boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Thoughts

O’Connor is obviously a player who has potential or otherwise the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United wouldn’t have considered him.

He could prove to be a useful addition for the Blades and could be seen as someone who could break into their first-team further down the line.