Portsmouth will make a decision regarding a potential move for Peterborough United ‘keeper Dan Gyollai after Tuesday’s friendly against Bournemouth U21s, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Earlier this summer, Hungarian shot-stopper Dan Gyollai was deemed surplus to requirements by Peterborough United.

The former Stoke City goalkeeper was only signed by the Posh last summer. However, Christy Pym’s form limited him to just four appearances across all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

As a result, he was placed on the transfer list by Darren Ferguson, and he has since attracted interest from Portsmouth.

Pompey have been casting their eyes over a host of players in recent months as Danny Cowley sizes up new additions, Gyollai included.

The Peterborough man has been on trial with the Fratton Park side in recent weeks and now, it is said that a decision will be coming soon.

The 24-year-old will be involved in their friendly with Bournemouth’s U21s on Tuesday and a decision is set to be made after that game.

Portsmouth’s current ‘keeper options

As it stands, academy graduate Alex Bass and Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu are Cowley’s options in between the sticks.

If he were to join, Gyollai would have plenty of competition for a starting spot, with both Bass and Bazunu previously impressing in League One.

Gyollai’s career to date

The ‘keeper moved to England in 2013, leaving Hungary to join Stoke’s academy as a youngster.

After stints on loan with local non-league side Nantwich Town, Gyollai left the Potters in 2019 to join Wigan Athletic. In his year-long stint with the Latics, he failed to make a single appearance, leaving on a free transfer to join Posh a year ago.

Now, it seems he will be on the move again, so it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth look to strike an agreement.