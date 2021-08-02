Middlesbrough have confirmed attacker Rumarn Burrell has joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has a plethora of young talent at his disposal but he isn’t able to offer regular playing time to the majority. He has confirmed he is willing to listen to offers for youngsters this summer.

Following goalkeeper Zach Hemming’s loan departure to Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock earlier in the window, Warnock and Middlesbrough have now allowed Rumarn Burrell to join him at Rugby Park.

Despite the attacker having featured in pre-season for Boro already, all parties feel a loan would be more beneficial. Burrell has been pictured with his Kilmarnock shirt, but the move is still subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old endured a tough loan spell last season when he joined EFL League Two side Bradford City. He only made two appearances for the Bantams and failed to make an impact. He returned to Boro last summer and made his debut in the FA Cup in the 2-1 away defeat to Brentford last season.

His only other senior experience away from Middlesbrough was with Grimsby Town. He featured four times but joined Middlesbrough in 2019 on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee. Prior to Grimsby he spent his youth career at Coventry City and Scunthorpe United.

Upon arriving at Kilmarnock, manager Tommy Wright spoke highly of the Birmingham-born attacker.

“He’s a young striker and [assistant manager] Paul Stephenson brought him to my attention. We’ve watched him and had good reports about him,” he said.

“He’s quick, strong and decent in front of goal and will stretch teams as well and he should be fine to be added to the squad for Monday’s game.”

Kilmarnock face Ayr in aScottish Championship fixture this evening at 7.45pm and Burrell could well feature and be given his Killie debut.