Stoke City are set to sign striker Sam Surridge from AFC Bournemouth, according to the Telegraph journalist John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

Stoke transfer news: Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge is having a medical today and is set to sign on a permanent deal. Talks have also been held with Man City over a loan move for Liam Delap – said to be less than 50/50 at this stage #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 2, 2021

Stoke City are poised to sign the attacker on a permanent basis.

Surridge, who is 23-years-old, is having a medical ahead of his proposed move to Michael O’Neill’s side today.

The ex-England youth international has been on the books at Bournemouth for his whole senior career to date but is now on his way out.

Read: Stoke City-linked free agent wanted back by former club

He rose up through the youth ranks with the Cherries and had loan spells away with the likes of Weymouth, Poole Town, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic before breaking into their first-team.

Surridge has made 42 appearances for Bournemouth now in all competitions and has chipped in with seven goals, six of which came last season.

Scott Parker is now giving him the green light to head out the exit door and join Stoke.

Read: Celtic step up pursuit of Bournemouth loan man from last season

O’Neill’s side have boosted their ranks so far this summer by bringing in the likes of Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic and Jack Bonham and still appear to be in the hunt for more additions.

They kick-off the new season at home to Reading on Saturday and could have a new striker playing for them in Surridge if they can get the deal over the line.