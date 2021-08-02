Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the departure of German centre-back Julian Borner, who has joined Hannover 96.

Following Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One, Darren Moore has seen some of the Owls’ key players either move away or linked with departures over the course of the summer.

Now, it has been confirmed that defender Julian Borner has become the latest to head for the exit door.

2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 have completed a deal for the 30-year-old, bringing him back to Germany after two years in England.

Borner joins Hannover for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the German club.

His move brings an end to his two-year stint with Sheffield Wednesday, where he played 70 times across all competitions. In the process, he was able to chip in with four goals.

Prior to linking up with Wednesday, Borner had spent his entire career playing in Germany, so he’s returning to familiar surroundings. He has previously spent time on the books with Armenia Bielefeld and Energie Cottbus.

Borner becomes the fourth centre-back to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Osaze Urhoghide, Joost van Aken and Tom Lees have all sealed moves away from the club this summer, leaving Darren Moore’s centre-back options somewhat limited.

With their League One campaign starting this weekend, Moore has only Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkey available as natural centre-backs. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any new central defenders come through the doors at Hillsborough in the coming weeks.