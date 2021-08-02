Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United have both looked at signing Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Birmingham City have made the attacker available in this transfer window.

Cosgrove, who is 24-years-old, only joined the Blues in January from Aberdeen but has struggled to make an impact with the Championship side.

He has failed to score for the Midlands club in 12 appearances and still has three years left of the contract he signed at St. Andrews.

The Beverley-born man had previously fired 47 goals in 103 games for Aberdeen to earn a move to Birmingham.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham will be battling it out for promotion from League One in the upcoming season and Cosgrove is a player they have checked out according to Nixon.

It is yet to be known whether either of the Yorkshire duo are plotting a move to land him in this transfer window.

Cosgrove started his career in the academy at Everton before switching to Wigan Athletic as a youngster.

He made one appearance for the Latics’ first-team and had loan spells away at Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby to gain experience.

The striker then left Wigan on a permanent basis and had a year at Carlisle United before moving to Aberdeen.

He was one of the most prolific strikers in the Scottish Premiership during his time with the Dons but his move to Birmingham hasn’t worked out.

Nixon says both Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham have made checks on him.