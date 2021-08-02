Adam Reach has become West Brom’s fourth signing of the summer, with the Baggies confirming the deal on their official club website.

Following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, Adam Reach has been heavily linked with a return to the Championship.

Wednesday’s relegation and the expiry of his contract opened the door for him to return as a free agent. Now, it has been confirmed that recently relegated West Brom have won the race for the midfielder’s signature.

The Baggies confirmed Reach’s arrival on Monday afternoon, making him their fourth signing of the summer.

He follows Alex Mowatt, Matt Clarke and Quevin Castro through the door at the Hawthorns as Valerien Ismael looks to make his mark on the squad before the start of the new campaign.

Reach has penned a three-year deal with West Brom, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Five years at Hillsborough

The move sees him begin a new chapter in his career after five years on the books with Sheffield Wednesday. Reach joined the Owls in 2016, arriving from Middlesbrough.

In his stint at Hillsborough, the 28-year-old midfielder played 230 times for the club, netting 24 goals and providing 34 assists across all competitions.

A Championship mainstay

Reach brings bags of Championship pedigree to Ismael’s midfield ranks.

The Chester-le-Street-born left-winger has played over 300 games in the second-tier over the course of his career. Featuring on the left or as a central midfielder, Reach has chipped in with 31 goals and 42 assists in the Championship.