Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of an unnamed youngster from Manchester City, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are looking to further bolster their ranks by securing a loan deal for another player.

The Tigers kick-start the new season away to Preston North End on Saturday.

Grant McCann’s side won the League One title at the first time of asking last term and will be hoping to make a strong start to life back in the Championship.

Busy tigers

The Yorkshire club have been busy since securing their status back in the second tier.

Nathan Baxter, Di’Shon Bernard, Andy Cannon, George Moncur, Ryan Longman and Randell Williams have all come through the door.

Hull have not finished their recruitment just yet and are seemingly in the hunt for more additions with a signing from Manchester City in the pipeline.

It is yet to be known who the unnamed City starlet is.

Potential candidates

Manchester City have a whole host of youngsters who this anonymous acquisition could be.

Striker Liam Delap has been causing a stir over recent times, whilst Morgan Rogers played against Hull on loan at Lincoln City last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side also have the likes of Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle who are highly-rated and have been involved with their first-team set up.

Another possible option is Matthew Smith, who has spent time out on loan at QPR, Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers.