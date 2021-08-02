Ipswich Town will be hoping it is third time lucky as they plot their escape from League One.

Ipswich Town have been making some eye-catching signings this summer and will be itching to get the new season underway.

They kick-start the campaign at home to newly promoted Morecambe on Saturday.

Departures

It has been a summer of transition at Portman Road and Paul Cook has had no problem in letting players he doesn’t want leave the club.

Ipswich have pretty much done Colchester United’s transfer business for them and have seen Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge head to the League Two side.

Teddy Bishop, Andre Dozzell, James Wilson, Gwion Edwards, Oli Hawkins and Stephen Ward have also all moved onto pastures to pave the way for new blood.

You can also look at their ranks and see Janoi Donacien and Kayden Jackson may struggle for game time. Would they let them leave if the right offer came in?

The new boys

Vaclav Hladky will be the man between the sticks for the Tractor Boys next season and will have new teammates George Edmundson and Matt Penney in front of him in defence.

The centre of midfield has been injected with some serious quality with Rekeem Harper, Lee Evans and Scott Fraser signing, the latter of who scored 14 goals and gained eight assists for MK Dons in League One last season.

Joe Pigott has joined after managing 54 goals in 157 games for AFC Wimbledon in all competitions and will be eager to carry on his goal scoring exploits in East Anglia.

Cook has also persuaded Macauley Bonne and Conor Chaplin to drop down from the Championship to boost his attacking options, whilst versatile Wes Burns has made the switch from Fleetwood Town.

More signings on the way?

A left-back to compete with Penney is said to be on Cook’s agenda. Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson has been linked, as has Dundee United’s Jamie Robson.

Dijon winger Bersant Celina, who played for Ipswich during the 2017/18 season on loan from Manchester City, has emerged as a target and they have not given up hope of re-signing him.

Promotion expert

Cook is a top manager at League One level and won the title with Wigan Athletic in 2018.

He has also won Football League promotions with Chesterfield and Portsmouth in the past so knows what it takes to get a side up.

Key fixtures for the diary

Opening Day- Morecambe home

Boxing Day- Gillingham home

New Years Day- Lincoln City home

Final Day- Charlton Athletic home



Prediction

There is no denying that this could be one of the most competition League One campaigns for a long time.

It isn’t only Ipswich who have been going for it in this transfer window. Wigan’s recruitment has been impressive, as has Sheffield Wednesday over the past couple of weeks.

You can’t rule out the likes of Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sunderland being up there next season so the Tractor Boys will have their work cut out.

However, their squad could prove too strong in the end. They have a great blend of youth and experience and have some very good strength in depth.

Prediction- 2nd