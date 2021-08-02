Burton Albion striker Louis Moult has been dealt a cruel injury blow, with Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink revealing he will be out for up to five months.

The Brewers confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, announcing it on their official club website.

Louis Moult left Preston North End at the end of last season, departing on a free transfer to bring his injury-hit spell at Deepdale to an end.

However, an ankle injury has now disrupted his start to life with Burton Albion, keeping him out of action for up to five months. The injury was suffered in “freak circumstances” during the club’s Bass Charity Vase game against Leicester City last weekend.

The fresh blow could keep Moult out until the new year, so both Burton and the club’s supporters will be wishing him a speedy recovery as they look to get their new man back to action as quickly and as safely as possible.

With the 29-year-old set for another extended spell on the sidelines, Hasselbaink has three strikers available for selection.

New signing Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Kane Hemmings and Josh Parker will be battling it out for a starting spot in Moult’s absence.

News of the injury has only just emerged, so it awaits to be seen if the Brewers will look to bring in another striker before the window closes at the end of the month to bolster their attacking options until Moult returns.