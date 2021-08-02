Nottingham Forest are likely to send striker Will Swan out on loan again, it has been reported.

Nottinghamshire Live provided an update on Nottingham Forest’s stance regarding Will Swan’s immediate future as they enter the final month of the summer transfer window.

Swan, who is 20 years old, spent a short stint on loan with League Two side Port Vale during the second half of last season.

Now, it seems he could be leaving the City Ground on a temporary basis once again, with the report stating a loan departure is “most likely” for the young striker.

He has appeared in Forest’s senior side on occasion, but with Lewis Grabban, Nuno da Costa and Lyle Taylor all available upfront, a temporary departure is said to be the most likely outcome.

Swan’s Port Vale stint

Forest sent the young striker out on loan on transfer deadline day earlier this year, giving him the chance to get some more game time away from the City Ground.

He struggled with injury problems during his time at Vale Park but did net his first senior goal. Overall, he played 10 times for the club before returning to Forest.

Forest breakthrough

Swan appeared in the first-team in the early stages of last season, making two appearances for Nottingham Forest in the wake of an attacking injury crisis.

It will be interesting to see if he can utilise his loan experience to his advantage in the future and break into the first-team upon his return.