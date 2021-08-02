The wait is nearly over and Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins is preparing for his first full season in charge of the London club.

Charlton Athletic narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs last term after appointing the ex-Southampton and Hull City boss as the man to replace Lee Bowyer.

They want to go one better in the next campaign and will be keen to start off with a win against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day.

Departures

Top scorer from last season Chuks Aneke has followed Bowyer to Birmingham City, whilst Liam Millar has jetted off to FC Basel after his loan spell at the Valley from Liverpool last term.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos has moved closer to home with Wigan Athletic.

Charlton decided to let Darren Pratley, Deji Oshilaja, Erhun Oztumer and Andrew Shinnie leave when their contract expired. All four have found new homes now.

The new boys

Nigel Adkins has brought Jayden Stockley in on a permanent basis from Preston North End and has also re-signed Akin Famewo from Norwich City.

Craig MacGillivray will be the club’s new number one after spending the past few years with Portsmouth.

Midfield duo Sean Clare and George Dobson have arrived to inject some more quality into that department. They are 24 and 23-years-old respectively and could have big futures ahead of them with the London club.

More signings needed

There is no doubt that Charlton could do with some more signings to further bolster their ranks and they are working on some deals behind the scenes, as per London News Online.

Madger Gomes is on trial following his release by Doncaster Rovers and the club will make a decision on him soon.

They need more depth in attacking areas to help with the 46+ game season ahead.

Youngsters will get chance

Young players have been given a chance over pre-season and the small squad size means many are in line for plenty of game time.

The likes of Albie Morgan, Josh Davison and James Vennings are already quite familiar to the Addicks faithful and will be in Adkins’ plans.

Deji Elerewe is a name to keep an eye out and the 17-year-old is being tipped for a bright future.

Promotion expert

Adkins knows what he is doing at League One level and has been promoted three times with Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton.

Charlton fans may feel that clubs like Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic have been doing better transfer business than them – but there is no denying that the Addicks have one of the better managers in the division.

Key fixtures for the diary

Opening Day- Sheffield Wednesday home

Boxing Day- AFC Wimbledon away

New Years Day- Wycombe Wanderers home

Final Day- Ipswich Town away

Prediction

This looks like one of the most competitive League One campaigns for a long time and getting out will be no mean feet.

The Addicks have a nice blend of youth and experience and if they get Stockley firing in the goals then they could be a force to be reckoned with.

The one fear for Charlton is the lack of depth in some areas such as in attack and if injuries strike they would be very reliant on youth players stepping up.

Prediction – 5th