Portsmouth are eyeing up a loan swoop for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton, reports from Croatia have stated.

Danny Cowley is in the market for more new recruits as Portsmouth’s season-opener edges closer.

As it stands, new signings Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe are Pompey’s only natural options in central midfield. Youngster Liam Vincent can play in the middle of the park, but most of his career to date has been spent on the wing.

However, it has now emerged Portsmouth have set their sights on 21-year-old midfielder Robbie Burton.

Burton, who was linked with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City earlier this summer, is reportedly heading for a move away from Dinamo Zagreb this summer.

The youngster has struggled to make an impact with the Croatian side and now, Sportske Novosti has said he may join Portsmouth on loan.

The report states there is still work to be done on a deal, but “parting is inevitable”.

Arsenal academy days

Before moving to Dinamo Zagreb last year, Burton had spent his entire career to date in the Arsenal youth set-up.

He featured heavily for the U18s and U23s, playing 34 and 31 times for the two sides respectively. The former Wales youth international left without making a senior appearance, but was named on the bench for their EFL Cup win over Nottingham Forest back in September 2019.

18 months in Croatia

Burton swapped the Emirates Stadium for Stadion Maksimir in February 2020, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the Gunners.

Across all competitions, the central midfielder has played 17 times for the Croatian side, mainly featuring in a central midfield role.

Now, with Portsmouth said to be pursuing a deal, it awaits to be seen if Burton completes a return to England before the window slams shut at the end of the month.