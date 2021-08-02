Russell Martin has moved to thank everyone at MK Dons for his time at Stadium:MK, expressing his pride at what was achieved during his time with the club.

MK Dons have been dealt a hefty blow right before the start of the League One campaign.

Swansea City have swooped in to appoint Russell Martin as their new boss following Steve Cooper’s departure, leaving MK managerless.

Now, after sealing his switch to the Liberty Stadium, the 35-year-old has sent a message to MK Dons supporters.

Speaking on his official Instagram (quotes via the MK Citizen), Martin moved to thank all involved during his time with the club.

Swansea’s new boss expressed the pride he feels in the job done with the club, adding that he will continue to feel that pride as he watches on from South Wales.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Thanks to everyone at MK Dons for a brilliant two-and-a-half years. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given and for the people I shared the journey with. I’m proud that we were able to leave the club in a better place than the one I came into as a player and then took on as manager.