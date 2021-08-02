Gillingham striker John Akinde is waiting for the right move away from Priestfield Stadium, with the Gills accepting bids for the 32-year-old.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans is looking to offload the experienced attacker before the end of the window.

Akinde has a year remaining on his contract with the Gills and has been attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the new campaign.

It has now been revealed that bids for Akinde have been accepted as they look to offload him this summer, but the striker is waiting on a move that is right for him.

Gillingham boss Evans provided an update on the former Lincoln City favourite’s situation as the start of the new season nears.

Speaking to Kent Online, Evans said:

“We have had clubs come in for John and accepted in principle to do things but John has turned around and said it is not right for him.

“The final thing is always down to the player providing the two clubs are happy.”

With clubs interested in signing Akinde ahead of the new campaign, it awaits to be seen if the right move presents itself to the striker in the coming weeks.

Football League pedigree

When it comes to League One and League Two pedigree, there aren’t many with more experience than Akinde.

The Gravesend-born attacker has played 207 times in League Two and 124 times in League One. Not only that, but he has played 88 National League games and has appeared 16 times in the Championship.

In the process, he has chipped in with 151 goals and 60 assists over the course of his career.

Where could he be heading?

There are no reports revealing what could be a potential destination for Akinde.

However, he netted seven goals in League One last season, with most of his game time coming off the bench. He also provided six assists, showing he is still capable of plying his trade in the Football League.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.