Sheffield Wednesday are in talks over a loan swoop for Wolves attacker Theo Corbeanu, it has been reported.

Darren Moore is in the market for further reinforcements before Sheffield Wednesday’s League One campaign gets underway.

The Owls have recruited seven new players so far and now, it has been claimed talks are underway over a potential eighth arrival.

Yorkshire Live has stated Wednesday are in talks with Premier League side Wolves over a potential deal for Theo Corbeanu.

The club are said to be looking to send the young Canadian out on loan, with Hillsborough seemingly a possible destination.

The 19-year-old has struggled to break into the senior side at Molineux since joining back in 2018, with most of his game time coming for the U18s and U23s. However, with a potential loan move to League One on the cards, Corbeanu could get a shot at senior football this season.

Who is Theo Corbeanu?

Burlington-born youngster Corbeanu, who also has a Romanian passport, is a young attacker, able to feature on either wing or through the middle.

He started his career in Toronto FC’s Academy before moving to Wolves three years ago.

International pedigree

Despite making only one senior appearance in his career so far, Corbeanu has notched up four caps for the Canadian national team.

In the process, he has chipped in with two goals, also representing Canada’s U23s. Corbeanu has represented Romania at youth level before, featuring for their U16s and U17s.