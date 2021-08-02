Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Reading midfielder Josh Laurent, as per Alan Nixon.

Laurent, 26, joined Reading from Shrewsbury Town last summer. The Englishman went on to play in all but one of Reading’s 46 Championship games last season, scoring three and assisting as many as his side missed out on the top-six.

Now though, Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest are said to have a ‘big interest’ in Laurent – The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Forest. Big interest in Josh Laurent at Reading. Midfield machine. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2021

Formerly of the likes of Braintree, Newport County, Hartlepool, Wigan Athletic and Bury, Laurent has certainly had to work his way into the Championship the hard way.

He got his second-tier move last summer and went on to prevail for the Royals, becoming a huge fan favourite in Berkshire for his commanding and energetic midfield performances.

As Nixon puts it, Laurent i a ‘midfield machine’ – as well as possessing great physical attributes, Laurent’s technical game is also to be admired and his range of passing likewise.

But links to Forest come as something of a surprise. Hughton has undoubtedly struggled in the transfer window this summer and, wages aside, Laurent would be swapping a team who finished in the top half last season for one who finished comfortably in the bottom half.

But money talks – Forest with a new CEO in Dane Murphy look to have changed their transfer philosophy and that shows with their links to Laurent.

An exciting link for Forest but potentially bad news for the Royals.