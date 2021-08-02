Sunderland have had a loan bid for defender Charlie Cresswell rejected by Leeds United, as per the Sunday People journalist Ross Heppenstall (see tweet below).

Story in today's People: Leeds have knocked back an offer from Sunderland to take Under-23s captain Charlie Cresswell on loan. Also plenty of Championship interest. Leeds want the defender to continue developing at Elland Road and are set to offer him a new deal too. #lufc #safc — Ross Heppenstall (@rosshmediaman) August 1, 2021

The youngster is also attracting interest from the Championship in this transfer window.

Cresswell, who is 18-years-old, has emerged on the radar of Sunderland as the Black Cats prepare for another season in League One.

However, their loan bid has been rebuffed by Leeds as they want to keep developing him at Elland Road.

Bright future

Cresswell is the captain of the Whites’ Under-23s side and helped them win the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in the last campaign.

The highly-rated teenager is from Preston and has risen up through the academy at Leeds.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2019 and made his first and only senior appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in a League Cup game against Hull City last term.

What next for Sunderland

The Black Cats are looking to bring more bodies into their squad before the start of the new season, as per the Sunderland Echo, but may have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Lee Johnson’s side start the new season this weekend against Wigan Athletic at home and will come up against their top scorer from last season Charlie Wyke.

Sunderland have delved into the transfer window this summer to sign Corry Evans, Callum Doyle and Alex Pritchard but their fans are hoping for some more new faces.