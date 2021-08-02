Peterborough United have completed the signing of attacker Kwame Poku from League Two side Colchester United.

Chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony first revealed the news on his official Instagram page before the club announced the deal on their official club website.

Poku, 19, joins on a four-year deal, keeping him with Peterborough United until the summer of 2024.

He becomes Posh’s seventh signing of the summer as Darren Ferguson prepares his side for Championship football. The Ghana international follows David Cornell, Jack Marriott, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson through the doors at PE2.

Poku joins for an undisclosed fee, which MacAnthony stated was a “significant, six-figure” amount.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Posh boss Ferguson revealed he has been keeping an eye on the young star for the last 18 months, stating his new number 15 is a “really good signing for the club”.

Poku’s career to date

The London-born attacker has been with Colchester his entire career until now.

After progressing through their youth ranks, he went on to play 75 times for the League Two side, chipping in with six goals and eight assists in the process.

International experience

Despite being only 19, Poku has already picked up experience on the international stage.

The attacker made his debut for Ghana in March of this year, coming off the bench in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match, in which Charles Akonnor’s side won 3-1.

Now, having sealed a move to the Championship ahead of the new season, Poku will be hoping to become the latest young star to make a big impact with Peterborough United.