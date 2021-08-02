Sheffield Wednesday’s Dennis Adeniran has revealed to The Star that he rejected other clubs to join the Owls this summer – both Hull City and Sunderland were linked last month.

Adeniran, 22, joined Sheffield Wednesday last month following his release from Everton.

The midfielder had spent last season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship, making 21 league outings for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

But the Owls faced some late competition to sign the Englishman – reports at the start of last month claimed that both Hull City and Sunderland made late approaches to sign Adeniran.

Now, talking to The Star, Adeniran revealed that he rejected Championship offers to sign for Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday:

“I know a couple of players who have played under him, and obviously he’s a fantastic manager,” he said. “I thought that, at this point of my career, I need the type of manager like him, and the type of club like this to take me to the next level. And hopefully take this club to the next level. I had Championship offers, but it was really a no-brainer to be honest – I was always going to come here.”

Adeniran’s arrival was Sheffield Wednesday’s first of the summer. Since, Moore has added six more names to his squad and could yet finalise a few more deals ahead of their League One opener v Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Hull and Sunderland transfer woes

Both clubs have been chasing free signings this summer. Hull after winning the League One title last season were then placed under a transfer embargo last month, and have made just three permanent signings this summer in Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Randell Williams.

Meanwhile, Lee Johnson’s Sunderland were expected to spend big in this summer transfer window. New owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus looked set to dip into his pockets after previous reports of a £60million ‘war chest‘ but the Black Cats have since welcomed in the likes of Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Jacob Carney on free transfers, with Callum Doyle joining on loan.

Adeniran would’ve been a keen addition for either side but the pull of Moore is proving a forceful one this summer.