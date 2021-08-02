Swansea City and Middlesbrough have been told they would need to part with over £1.8 million to sign Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba, according to Tipsbladet.

Swansea still need to replace last season’s top scorer Andre Ayew, who became a free agent last month after the expiration of his contract. Whereas Middlesbrough are also short on numbers in forward areas. They allowed Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to leave, meaning Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu are the only two senior strikers at Neil Warnock’s disposal.

One player both clubs have been linked to in recent weeks is Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba. The 14-time Guinea international is reportedly not in the plans of manager Bo Henriksen in Denmark and will be allowed to leave the MCH Arena this summer.

But the club’s president Claus Steinlein has revealed that despite ‘great interest’ in the player, they will not allow him to leave for less than they paid for him back in 2019.

“We’ll see what happens in this transfer window. There is great interest in (Kaba),” said Steinlein.

“He will not be sold (for less than the £1.8 million we paid for him). He is worth a lot more than that.”

Along with Middlesbrough and Swansea, recently promoted Premier League side Watford are also keen. However, they have already brought in three strikers this summer with the signings of Josh King, Ashley Fletcher and Emmanuel Dennis.

Thoughts

With the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic taking it’s toll on Championship clubs, teams are looking to find cheaper options, look at free agents and loan signings instead of splashing the cash wherever possible. If Kaba looks set to leave but not for less than £1.8 million, it is likely that both Swansea and Middlesbrough will turn their attention elsewhere.