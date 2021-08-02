Blackpool are back in the Championship after a six-year hiatus which saw them drop all the way into League Two – a club whose story has always caught the eye of neutrals continues to do so.

This time last summer, Blackpool were 5/1 on for promotion from League One. The Seasiders went into their first full season under Neil Critchley who was appointed back in March last year, replacing Simon Grayson who was Simon Sadler’s first appointment as the club’s new owner.

A Blackpool boy born and bred, Sadler took the reigns following 31 years of Owen Oyston. Much of Oyston’s latter ownership of the club was beset by insurmountable turmoil between fan and owner and so Sadler’s arrival was a more than a breathe of fresh air on the coast, and one which has since gifted the club a newfound optimism both on and off the pitch.

Last season, Blackpool won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs. Critchley’s side came into their own during the second half of the campaign, losing just twice after the turn of the year and eventually finishing in 3rd-place – seven points behind Peterborough United in 2nd having sat in 12th after a 1-0 loss at Shrewsbury Town in their final game of 2020.

In fact, Blackpool lost four of their opening five League One games last season, or six of their opening nine. Critchley’s first full semester in charge started didn’t go to plan – the plan looked to be a stabilising one, under new ownership and with a new manager in place, who instead decided to supersede all expectations and deliver a promotion-winning season to those Blackpool fans watching from afar and near. Having endured that shaky first half of the season, it was during and from January onwards where promotion was earned.

The club made a couple of keen loan signings in Ellis Simms and Elliot Embleton, with the likes of Jerry Yates scoring the bulk of his eventual 21 League One goals in the second half of the campaign too. Finishing in the top six and eventually overcoming a Lincoln City who’ve become synonymous with Wembley trips in recent times in the final was no mean feat and it is of course a memory for Blackpool fans to reminisce in years to come – and so too should, they’ll hope, is League One.

Blackpool back in the transfer market

Blackpool have brought in six free agents this summer in Josh Bowler, Richard Keogh, Reece James, Daniel Grimshaw, Shayne Lavery and Callum Connolly, with Oliver Casey joining from Leeds United being a standout signing and Sonny Carey from King’s Lynn too, and Tyreece John-Jules’ loan arrival from Arsenal bulking up the squad too.

The Championship has a lot of strong competitors next year. The likes of Fulham who’ve spent hundreds of millions on signings in the past few seasons, West Brom, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and QPR who are looking set for a promising outing. In the midfield pack, the likes of Blackpool will be looking to compete in an ever-growing pool of strong outfits in the second-tier and fans have good cause to believe that their side can compete, and quickly re-establish themselves in the higher-tiers of English football.

Bringing Critchley in was certainly a gamble. A coach famed for his youth work at Liverpool but who’d never stepped foot into the dugout of a professional first-team. At Melwood he would’ve undergone a sharp but keen learning curve, readying players to play in a fast and dynamic Liverpool first-team – a style which we’ve since seen deployed at Blackpool.

The signings made this summer as well, bar the 34-year-old Keogh and the 27-year-old James, each arrival be it permanent or on loan is aged 23 or under. Critchley built a side which claimed an unlikely escape route from League One and is now putting together a side that can compete in the Championship, not only today but tomorrow.

Glory days are back upon the shores of Blackpool and fans should savour every minute of it. The club has come out of terribly dark times and is doing so the correct way – building for the future, building on a budget, galvanising players and fans alike whilst donning a contemporary style of play and front and centre of it all is a likeable, mannered and trusting manager in Critchley.