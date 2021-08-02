West Brom begin their Championship season with a trip to Bournemouth this Friday.

Bournemouth welcome West Brom to the south coast for the inaugural game of the 2021/22 Championship season.

The Cherries led by former Fulham boss Scott Parker will play host to the Baggies who were relegated alongside Fulham last season, but new manager Valerien Ismael has already made some big selection calls ahead of Friday.

Speaking to Express and Star, the former Barnsley boss has hit out at Matheus Pereira, saying the Brazilian ‘isn’t committed’ to the club amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future:

“I have spoken with Matheus for a few weeks,” Ismael stated. “He was clear he wants to leave. He is not committed to the Championship and not committed to us.”

Pereira will be left out of the game against Bournemouth and so too will Sam Johnstone, who’s also been linked with a move away from the club this summer. Ismael told Express and Star:

“He needs some time to clear his situation. We will have some talk in the next few days but at the minute it is important to focus on the players who are available.”

Elsewhere, Matt Phillips is available for selection on Friday after having to isolate, with Quevin Castro to be assessed in the coming days after his dislocated his shoulder last week.

What does this mean for Ismael’s first West Brom XI?

In goal, David Button will take the reigns. The 32-year-old has plenty of experience to his name and will be backed up by Alex Palmer, who spent last season on loan with Lincoln City.

Ismael will also need to fill a creative void in his midfield. Summer signing Alex Mowatt will no doubt have a starting place under Ismael but might not play as forward as Pereira usually would, leaving Ismael with the likes of Robert Snodgrass, or even Callum Robinson and Phillips dropping into the middle or Karlan Grant a little deeper.