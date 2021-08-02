Middlesbrough tracking PL loan market with one club offering ‘7 or 8’ players
Middlesbrough are aiming to overhaul their squad this summer and are looking to the Premier League loan market for further acquisitions.
Middlesbrough are prioritising a striker but they are also looking at providing cover elsewhere. They have made five signings so far with Joe Lumley arriving from Queens Park Rangers, Lee Peltier joining from West Bromwich Albion, Matt Crooks signed from Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest’s Sammy Ameobi joined on a free transfer and Uche Ikpeazu signed from Wycombe Wanderers.
With purse strings reportedly tight at Middlesbrough, manager Neil Warnock is eyeing up the Premier League loan market. The Boro boss has revealed in an interview with The Hartlepool Mail that clubs have given him lists of players they are looking to loan out. The one club he namechecked was Premier League new boys Watford.
“There will be odd loan deals when the squads come out,” said Warnock.
“I’ve just got a list from Watford today, there must be seven or eight players on there.
“They want their wages off now so they’ll be somebody like that crop up.”
In the same interview, he had also revealed that the club were looking at the possibility of signing Liam Delap. The Manchester City youngster is attracting plenty of attention elsewhere however, with Warnock stating he is ‘not optimistic’ he would be joining the North-East side.
Previous links
One player Middlesbrough have been linked to from the Hornets is striker Andre Gray.
The Teessiders are looking to bolster their options in forward areas and Gray has experience in the second tier. He has played for Brentford, Burnley and Watford in the Championship and he could be a player to fill the void after the departure of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher at the Riverside last month.
However, they do face competition from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.