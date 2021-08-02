Middlesbrough are aiming to overhaul their squad this summer and are looking to the Premier League loan market for further acquisitions.

Middlesbrough are prioritising a striker but they are also looking at providing cover elsewhere. They have made five signings so far with Joe Lumley arriving from Queens Park Rangers, Lee Peltier joining from West Bromwich Albion, Matt Crooks signed from Rotherham United, Nottingham Forest’s Sammy Ameobi joined on a free transfer and Uche Ikpeazu signed from Wycombe Wanderers.

With purse strings reportedly tight at Middlesbrough, manager Neil Warnock is eyeing up the Premier League loan market. The Boro boss has revealed in an interview with The Hartlepool Mail that clubs have given him lists of players they are looking to loan out. The one club he namechecked was Premier League new boys Watford.