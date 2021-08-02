Doncaster Rovers played Jacob Butterfield in their friendly against Harrogate Town yesterday.

Doncaster Rovers gave the midfielder some minutes off the bench, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Butterfield, who is 31-years-old, is a free agent having last played in Australia for A-League side Melbourne Victory.

He was released by Luton Town at the end of the 2020/21 season and subsequently made the move down under.

Butterfield is an experienced player in this country and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

He had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town before signing for Derby County in 2015.

Butterfield helped the Rams get to the Championship Play-Offs in his first season at Pride Park.

He spent a total of three seasons on the books at Derby and scored nine goals in 89 appearances in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday came calling during the 2017/18 season and he had a spell on loan at Hillsborough before linking up with Bradford City during the campaign after.

Butterfield left the Rams on a permanent basis a couple of years ago and has since played for Luton and Melbourne.

Doncaster have been looking at various trailists over pre-season as Richie Wellens prepares for his first season in charge.

Butterfield is available but it is yet to be known whether Donny are keen or are just doing him a favour at the moment.