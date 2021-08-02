Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed to The Hartlepool Mail that the club are interested in Manchester City’s Liam Delap, but he is ‘not optimistic’ a move will be completed.

Middlesbrough are light on numbers in forward areas with just Chuba Akpom and new signing Uche Ikpeazu at Warnock’s disposal. The Boro boss has made no secret he is targeting new strikers, one of which is Manchester City’s Liam Delap.

The City forward has been attracting plenty of attention from the second tier. Middlesbrough are facing competition from the likes of Millwall, Preston North End, Bournemouth, Stoke City, and Derby County also tracking the youngster.

Warnock was asked if the club had had talks with Delap in the interview with The Hartlepool Mail. He revealed Middlesbrough are one of several interested clubs but admitted a deal was unlikely.

Purse strings are tight at Middlesbrough and they are looking at cheaper options, free agents and the loan market. They have already missed out on reported targets Famara Diedhiou, who joined Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor, Charlie Wyke, who joined Wigan Athletic, and now look to be missing out on Flamengo’s Rodrigo Muniz, as he edges closer to Championship rivals Fulham.

Warnock will be looking to get a deal over the line for a striker or two before their season opener. They play Fulham on Sunday 8th August at Craven Cottage as they hope to achieve a place in the top six and ultimately a record-extending ninth promotion for Warnock.