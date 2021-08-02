Notts County have been casting an eye over Harrogate Town loan man from last season William Hondermarck.

Notts County have been playing the youngster in a few pre-season matches.

Hondermarck, who is 20-years-old, was on the bench for the Magpies as they played Championship side Derby County yesterday (see tweet below).

The midfielder is a free agent after being released by Norwich City at the end of last season after Daniel Farke’s side won promotion to the Premier League.

Harrogate spell

Hondermarck joined Harrogate in the last January transfer window and spent the second-half of last season with the League Two side.

He made three appearances for Simon Weaver’s outfit before heading back to Carrow Road, where his contract expired at the end of June.

In the hunt for a new club



Hondermarck is weighing up his options right now with the new season starting on Saturday.

Notts County are gearing up for another year at National League level and will be hoping that they will be able to gain promotion back to the Football League.

What next

The Frenchman would give them more competition and depth in their midfield department and it will be interesting to see if they decide to offer him a deal.

He started his career in Ireland with Drogheda United and broke into their first-team before he was snapped up by Norwich in January 2019.