Sheffield Wednesday are ‘close to completing’ the signing of Marvin Johnson, reports Examiner Live’s Dom Howson.

Johnson, 30, is a free agent following his release from Middlesbrough.

The one-time Sheffield United man featured 42 times in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and grabbing four assists for Neil Warnock’s side.

The Englishman had spent four years at The Riverside and racked up 97 league outings for the club following his arrival from Oxford United during the 2017/18 campaign.

Now though, he’s seemingly on the verge of completing a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday with Howson claiming that a deal could go through early this week.

He’d become the Owls’ eighth signing of the summer after manager Darren Moore managed to put together an impressive summer haul at Hillsborough.

