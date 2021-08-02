Russell Martin has taken MK Dons assistant manager Luke Williams with him to Swansea City.

Goalkeeping Coach Dean Thornton and Technical and Strategic Development Coach Matt Gill have also made the move to the Liberty Stadium, as per MK Citizen reporter Toby Lock on Twitter (see tweet below).

Williams, who is 39-years-old, joined the Dons in November 2019 and worked closely with Martin.

He has previously been a manager in the Football League with Swindon Town.

Experienced coach

Williams coached in the academies at Leyton Orient, West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion before becoming Swindon’s assistant under Mark Cooper in 2013.

He had a spell as caretaker boss after a couple of seasons then got the full-time in January 2016, winning 26.7% of games in charge at the County Ground.

The Londoner parted company with the Robins in the summer of 2017 and was subsequently appointed as Bristol City Under-23s boss.

He then left for MK Dons to link up with Martin after the League One side handed the ex-Norwich City man his first managerial role in the game.

What now for the Dons

The Dons are in the hunt for a new manager following the suckerpunch of Martin’s departure to Swansea.

Whoever they choose as his replacement will have to bring in a whole new backroom staff.

These are tough times for MK Dons right now and they will be eager to get their next managerial appointment spot on.