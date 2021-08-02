Fulham’s pursuit of Swansea City starlet Matt Grimes should move forward this week, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

That should move forward this week https://t.co/4RYTYE3dAZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2021

Fulham are keen to seal a deal for the midfielder to move to Craven Cottage for the upcoming season.

Grimes, who is 26-years-old, has been a key player for Swansea over the past few years but they are poised to lose him in this transfer window.

He has helped the Swans reach the Championship Play-Offs in both of the past two campaigns.

Read: Door opens for Fulham to move in for Bournemouth man

Seven years in Wales

Swansea swooped to sign Grimes in January 2015 after he caught the eye playing in League Two at Exeter City.

He rose up through the academy with the Grecians and went on to make 62 appearances for their first-team before his move to the Liberty Stadium.

Grimes had loan spells away at Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town during his first few years in Wales before breaking into the Swans’ first-team during the 2018/19 season.

He has made a total of 157 appearances for the club in all competitions now, chipping in with eight goals and 16 assists.

Read: Fulham sanction exit for striker

New era for Fulham

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Championship and their new boss, Marco Silva, has a point to prove in this country and will be eager to guide his new club to an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Alan Nixon says the Cottagers’ bid to sign Grimes will move forward this week as they look to boost their options in the middle of the park.