Alan Nixon says that interest in Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall has cooled down, amid previously strong links with the likes of Brentford and Burnley.

Worrall, 24, hasn’t been short of suitors this summer. All of West Ham, Norwich City, Brentford and Burnley have been linked at one point or another, though it’s the latter two who’d been most closely linked.

Burnley are long-term admirers of the Forest centre-back but swooped for Stoke City’s Nathan Collins earlier in the summer, whilst Brentford emerged as later suitors in the race to sign the Englishman.

But little has been reported in the past week or so and when asked if transfer interest in Worrall has ‘disappeared’, The Sun reporter Nixon replied:

As it stands … yes. https://t.co/AzzoSWEe4E — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2021

A report from Mirror less than two weeks ago claimed that Burnley could reignite their interest in Worrall, but only as a replacement for James Tarkowski should he depart from Turf Moor this summer.

Meanwhile, the same report claimed that Worrall was on the verge of a £15million move to newly-promoted Brentford this summer, though the move had been put on ice.

Since, Worrall has been a part of Nottingham Forest’s pre-season and as it stands, he looks set to be involved in his side’s Championship opener v Coventry City this weekend.