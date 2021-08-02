Celtic have stepped up talks with Bournemouth loan man from last season Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic are keen to lure him to the Scottish Premiership this summer from Tottenham Hotspur and remain in negotiations, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Carter-Vickers, who is 23-years-old, is wanted by the Hoops as they look to boost their defensive options.

He caught the eye on loan at Bournemouth last season in the Championship and helped them reach the Play-Offs.

No loan move

The Daily Record say Spurs are eager to offload him on a permanent basis this summer meaning Celtic won’t be able to lure him to Glasgow on loan.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to fork out money and meet his valuation to sign him.

Career so far

Carter-Vickers linked up with Tottenham’s academy at the age of 11 and rose up through their youth ranks. He has played four times for their first-team so far in his career but finds himself way down the pecking order now.

The American international had loan spells away at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town before rocking up at Bournemouth last season.

He made 26 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions and slotted in nicely into their side.

However, Celtic are keen to sign him in this transfer window but will have to cough up a transfer fee to get him.