Doncaster Rovers are taking a look at QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

Doncaster Rovers played him in their friendly against Harrogate Town yesterday, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Barnes, who is 25-years-old, has emerged as a potential loan signing for the League One side.

The Jamaica international still has a year left on his contract at QPR but is way down the pecking order with the Championship outfit.

Quotes

Doncaster boss, Richie Wellens, has said: “Dillon Barnes has come from QPR. Paul Gerrard has a good relationship with Gavin Ward at QPR and that’s the thinking behind that.

“We’re hoping to have a keeper in in the next 48 hours. It could be Dillon Barnes but we also have two other irons in the fire. We need it. We need some experience or quality in there to really push Louis.”

Barnes spent the first-half of last season on loan at Hibernian and eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership side in all competitions.

He then ended the campaign with Burton Albion in League One.

Career to date

Barnes had spells on the books as a youngster with the likes of Fulham, Barnet and Bedford Town before Colchester United signed him in 2015.

He went on to play 30 times for the U’s first-team as well as having loan stints away at Welling United and Hemel Hempstead Town.

The stopper was then snapped up by QPR in 2019 and has since been used as a back-up by the London club.

A loan move to Doncaster could be on the cards now as they look for some competition for Louis Jones.