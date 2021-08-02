Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has told Examiner Live that he wants to keep Lewis O’Brien at the club this summer, amid growing interest from Leeds United.

O’Brien, 22, has been closely linked with a move to Leeds United this summer.

Football Insider reported last week that the Whites had ‘opened talks’ to sign the player, with The Sun on Sunday (01.08.21, pg. 59) then reporting that Huddersfield Town are demanding £10million for the signing.

A player-plus-cash deal was also touted by Alan Nixon in the same report.

Now though, talking to Examiner Live following his side’s Carabao Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, Terriers boss Corberan said of O’Brien:

“I understand that there is speculation around Lewis, he is a fantastic player. We want to keep Lewis at the club.

“For us, O’Brien, he’s a key player. As a coach I’ve a lot of respect for him as he’s a player performing very well and has a good mentality.

“I understand any rumour that can happen close to him, I know how important O’Brien is for our team and our club and, with luck, I hope he stays.”

Furthermore, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was reportedly spotted at Hillsborough yesterday.

O’Brien played all 90 minutes as he helped Huddersfield to victory in the Carabao Cup first round via penalties, following a goalless draw with the Owls.

Huddersfield Town kick-start their Championship season with a trip to Derby County this weekend. It’s a tough opener against a club who many have already written off going into the new campaign, and losing O’Brien either this week or soon after the start of the season could be a season-changing blow for Corberan.